Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$0.80

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 million and a P/E ratio of 68.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$1.66.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,047,616.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

