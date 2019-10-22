Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$6.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:DII.B traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.33. The company had a trading volume of 79,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.81. The company has a market cap of $145.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.39.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.