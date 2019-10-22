Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Prudential to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,949 ($25.47) to GBX 1,616 ($21.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,882 ($24.59).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,366 ($17.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 16.45 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Also, insider James Turner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). In the last three months, insiders bought 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,741.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

