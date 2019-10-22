Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 229 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $506,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Shares of USPH opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

