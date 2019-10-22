Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

