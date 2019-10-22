Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $337.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.52. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

