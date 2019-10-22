Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on January 6th

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 708.80 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 765.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 713.80 ($9.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,056.75 ($13.81).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £985.50 ($1,287.73). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £1,937.92 ($2,532.24). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526 over the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.