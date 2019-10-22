Rogers Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241,073 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,219,000 after buying an additional 1,989,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 402.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,835,000 after buying an additional 963,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 56.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,718,000 after buying an additional 910,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

