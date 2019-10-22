Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.53. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael L. Finn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $59,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,681.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,185. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.