Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 101,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

