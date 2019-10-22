Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 368,518 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 368,518 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

