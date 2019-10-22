Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,207,000 after buying an additional 660,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,325,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 417,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,502,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

