Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $20,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 493,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

