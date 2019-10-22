Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

