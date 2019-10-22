Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,021 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.29. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $194.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.56 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. Sidoti set a $154.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.