Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $715,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

MSFT opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

