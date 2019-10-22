RLI (NYSE:RLI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI’s operating earnings of 57 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.8% and improved 23.9% from the prior-year quarter. Its shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The insurer is one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits in 38 of the past 41 years. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings and focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Moreover, the company is focused on boosting its underwriting results and has dropped underperforming products from the property business. Steady increase in dividend,special dividends payout and a solid capital position are other positives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses risk of underwriting volatiity.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,933. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.79 per share, with a total value of $90,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2,535.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

