Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

