Ridge Lp Mantle Sells 3,453,894 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

