Reviewing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and First Data (NYSE:FDC)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and First Data (NYSE:FDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Data has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fair Isaac and First Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Data 0 18 2 0 2.10

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $355.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. First Data has a consensus price target of $24.58, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given First Data’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Data is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and First Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.03 billion 8.34 $142.41 million $4.34 68.66 First Data $9.50 billion 0.00 $1.01 billion $1.21 N/A

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and First Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 16.57% 63.47% 12.15% First Data 10.52% 17.55% 2.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of First Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Data shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats First Data on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment provides solutions to merchants, such as retail point of sale merchant acquiring, e-commerce, and mobile payment services, as well as cloud based point of sale operating system that include a marketplace for proprietary and third party applications. The Global Finance Solutions segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing, as well as licensed financial software systems; suite of account services that include card personalization and embossing, customer communications, and professional services; and call center solutions and back office processing. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers EFT network, stored value network, and security and fraud solutions, as well as other value added solutions to its clients in GBS and GFS segments, smaller financial institutions, and other enterprise clients. First Data Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

