Reviewing Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) & Abraxas Petroleum (NYSE:AXAS)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chaparral Energy and Abraxas Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abraxas Petroleum 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,109.30%. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Abraxas Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Abraxas Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 0.16 $33.44 million $0.31 2.77 Abraxas Petroleum $149.17 million 0.36 $57.82 million $0.18 1.78

Abraxas Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chaparral Energy. Abraxas Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -33.24% -1.48% -0.90% Abraxas Petroleum 29.82% 13.62% 4.75%

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

