Reviewing Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.39 $8.41 billion $12.86 5.83 BRENNTAG AG/ADR $14.82 billion 0.52 $544.32 million $0.70 14.35

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than BRENNTAG AG/ADR. Bayerische Motoren Werke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRENNTAG AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bayerische Motoren Werke does not pay a dividend. BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BRENNTAG AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21% BRENNTAG AG/ADR 3.64% 14.08% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke and BRENNTAG AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 7 4 0 2.07 BRENNTAG AG/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus target price of $75.11, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than BRENNTAG AG/ADR.

Summary

BRENNTAG AG/ADR beats Bayerische Motoren Werke on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.