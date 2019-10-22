Repme (RPM) Price Tops $0.0000

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Repme has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Repme token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. Repme has a total market capitalization of $107,645.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.01315289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Repme

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,042,311,297 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . Repme’s official website is repme.io

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

