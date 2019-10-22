Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

RNST stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.