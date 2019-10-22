RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNR stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

