Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.35 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and $3.39 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX and Binance.

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,513,690 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX, Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

