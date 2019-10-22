Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) Senior Officer Sells C$30,500.00 in Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) Senior Officer Leanne Ratzlaff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.
RHT opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. Reliq Health Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of $77.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
