Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) Senior Officer Sells C$30,500.00 in Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) Senior Officer Leanne Ratzlaff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

RHT opened at C$0.60 on Tuesday. Reliq Health Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of $77.35 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

