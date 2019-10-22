Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 608 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. 190,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.