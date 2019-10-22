Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,490,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.