Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 8,584 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,911. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.