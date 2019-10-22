Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 1,190,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.