Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 62,294 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,879,000 after acquiring an additional 797,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Shares of MET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,846. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

