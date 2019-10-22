Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $563,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

