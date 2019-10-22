Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2019 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

10/10/2019 – Flagstar Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

10/4/2019 – Flagstar Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Flagstar Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after buying an additional 190,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 153,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

