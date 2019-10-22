RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

