Raytheon (RTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Raytheon to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Raytheon has set its FY 2019 guidance at $11.50-11.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $11.70 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raytheon to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

