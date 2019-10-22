Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.56 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Upbit, Graviex and QBTC. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $145.85 million and $10.56 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00225062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.01311240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00041072 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,688,225,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, QBTC, Cryptopia, IDCM, Graviex, Nanex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

