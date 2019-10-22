Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

In other Rattler Midstream news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $229,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,745,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,835,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth $20,278,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.