Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. Insiders have sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.