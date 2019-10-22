Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 8.3%

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 10,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 46.06 and a quick ratio of 44.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

