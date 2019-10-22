Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million and a P/E ratio of -102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

