Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 2.1%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.93, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 33,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 million and a P/E ratio of -102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

