QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.36. QuickLogic shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,497 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on QUIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 120.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.