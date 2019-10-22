Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Shares Up 20%

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 57,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 104,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.