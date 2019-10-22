Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 220,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 753,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. 59,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

