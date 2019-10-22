Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $161.39 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00020776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coindeal, Liqui and Iquant. Qtum has a market capitalization of $161.39 million and approximately $173.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,859,480 coins and its circulating supply is 96,109,460 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, CoinEx, Liqui, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bleutrade, Gate.io, BitForex, Bitbns, Coinnest, Livecoin, Liquid, Bithumb, Bibox, CoinExchange, Coinrail, HBUS, Iquant, Binance, DigiFinex, OKEx, LBank, DragonEX, Exrates, Crex24, GOPAX, HitBTC, BigONE, Coinone, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Coindeal, Kucoin, OTCBTC, BCEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, EXX, Ovis, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

