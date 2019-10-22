Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $122.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

