Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 248.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 145,842 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.