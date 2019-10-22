Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CBS Co. Lowered by Imperial Capital (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for CBS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBS. TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of CBS opened at $36.35 on Monday. CBS has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in CBS by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CBS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,524 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of CBS by 0.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 129,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

