Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,720,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 369,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 305,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

