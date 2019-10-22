Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Hilton Hotels in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 14.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.